The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has release the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The CBSE will conduct the CTET 2021 between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The test will be conducted in CBT mode only (Computer Based Test).

The exact date and shift of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

“The admit cards for all candidates will be uploaded in two phases. First phase of admit cards will contain the information of City and Date of Examination to enable the candidate(s) to make plan accordingly. Second phase of admit cards with information of examination centre and shift of examination will be available on the website 02 days before the examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Preadmit card CTET December 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.