Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Medical Specialist on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 27 to 31, 2022.

The document verification for the post of Clinical Pathologist will be held on January 29, 2022.

A total of 374 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 641 vacancies.

