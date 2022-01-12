Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Chief Constable under Police Telecom Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till February 23, 2022.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in July 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 272 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate with Physics, Mathematics, and English subjects. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.uksssconline.in Click on “Apply Here” against the vacancy Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.