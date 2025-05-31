The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in from June 2 to 30, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 1250 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the 71st CCE notification 2025.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/ SC/ ST/ PwD (with 40% or more disability) are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to all other candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Personality Test.