Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Assistants 2019 Main written exam today, January 12. Interested and eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 16 and 17 at Bhubaneswar. The test will consist threes Papers Language Test (English and Odia) to be held for 2 hours, General Knowledge (1 hour), and Math and Computer (3 hours).

“COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 (three) layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter of Main Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistants under GA & PG (Rent) Department & OSSC-2019” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.