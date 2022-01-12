Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has reopened the application window for the post of Veterinary Doctor today, January 12. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in till February 2 upto 5.00 PM. The last date to deposit the examination fee is February 3, 2022.

Earlier, the application deadline was April 16, 2021. However, the Commission has revised the date for the age limit from August 1, 2017 to August 1, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by JPSC to fill a total of 166 vacancies, of which, 124 posts are for the regular and 42 posts are for backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 22 years and must not be more than the age of 35 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Education Qualification: Candidates should hold a graduation degree (BVSc and AH) in Veterinary Science from any recognized University or institution. They must also be registered with Jharkhand Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600 and Rs 150 applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category. PWD candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Online Application Click on “Click here to apply Veterinary Doctor (Regular/Backlog)” link Now click on “Click Here for New Registration” button and fill all your personal details required in online application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit Take printout for future reference

