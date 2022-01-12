India Post has released the result of Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle (cycle 3) today, January 12. Candidates can check their result from India Post’s recruitment website appost.in.

As per the notification, a total of 733 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 1,150 vacanies in the Telangana circle, and 1692 candidates have been shortlisted against 2,296 notified vacancies. Candidates can check the list of candidates whose results have been withheld in the notification available on the official website.

“The Selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” reads the notice.

The result contains the name of candidates with the percentage scored in the GDS exam and the allotted post.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on “Andhra Pradesh (2296 Posts) and Telangana (1150 Posts)” The result will get downloaded Check the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.