India Post has released its notification for the recruitment of 233 Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) to the Delhi circle (cycle 3). Interested candidates can apply online at the India Post recruitment website appost.in. The recruitment notice is available on the website.

The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The process of registration, form application and fee submission has started and is scheduled to conclude on February 26.

Age

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to all GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as of January 27, 2021, with permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories.

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have cleared the Class 10 examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). Knowledge of local language is a must to be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. A certificate in basic computer knowledge is also essential to be eligible to apply.

Application fee

Applicant belonging to the category UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for each set of five options. The payment of fees is exempted for all female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST candidates and all PwD candidates.

The India Post GDS application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully to have a better understanding of the positions, role, eligibility, application and selection process among others before applying.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2021: