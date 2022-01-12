The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has delayed the release of UPTET admit card 2021 due to free travel approval. The admit card is expected to be released in a day or two on the official website updeled.gov.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, “UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two,” says Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card was expected to release on January 12, 2022.

UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key will be released on January 27.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

