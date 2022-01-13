Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of CBT exams held for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil). Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB JE Civil exam was held as a computer-based test from October 27 to November 2 along with other exams. The answer keys were released on November 5.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Here’s JKSSB JE Civil result 2021 merit list.