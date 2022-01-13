Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified the deferment of Medical Specialist interview today, January 13. As per the notification, the interview was scheduled to be conduced from January 25 to 31, 2022.

The Commission has decided to reopen the application window to fill up more posts of doctors in the view of Covid-19. Separate notification regarding the applications and interview shall be published on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in in due course of time.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 641 vacancies in 12 subjects.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has notified 19 vacancies of Unani Medical Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from January 18, 2022 onwards.

The last date to apply for UMO vacancies is February 16, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from February 17 to 21.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.