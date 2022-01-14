Today, January 14 is the last date to apply for Graduate Apprenticeship programmes in the field of Engineering at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpclcareers.com.

HPCL has advertised a total 100 vacancies for apprentice trainee posts in different fields of engineering. A monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 will be paid to the selected trainees.

Here’s HPCL Apprenticeship 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 years as on January 7, 2022. Age relaxation by 5 yrs, for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBCNC and 10 yrs for PwBD

Educational Qualification: Graduate in engineering with 60% aggregate marks of all semesters/ years for Gen/ OBC-NC and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD/(VH/HH/OH*) candidates.

Selection criteria

Candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview. A merit list will be drawn basis the academic results of engineering degree and Scores in the Interview.