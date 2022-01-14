The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for Term II Examination of Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2021- 22. Students can download the CBSE Term 2 sample papers from the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Direct links to CBSE Term 2 sample paper:

Sample Papers Class X:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html

Sample Papers Class XII:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2021-22.html