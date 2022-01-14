CBSE Term 2 sample paper released for Class 10 and 12
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for Term II Examination of Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2021- 22. Students can download the CBSE Term 2 sample papers from the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.
Direct links to CBSE Term 2 sample paper:
Sample Papers Class X:
https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html
Sample Papers Class XII: