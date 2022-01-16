Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Stenographer Grade-I advertised by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 posts of Stenographer Grade-I in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under Secretariat Administration Department. Of these, 34 are for vacancies of Stenographer Grade –I (English) and 10 for Stenographer Grade-I (Language).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Minimum educational qualification is passed Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University.

Here’s direct link to APSC Stenographer recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection process

Candidates whose applications are accepted will be required to appear in the Stenography Proficiency Test at 150 wpm in English and 120 wpm in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi). Shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Objective Type Written Test. The Objective Type Written Test shall be of 2 hours duration and total marks shall be of 100. APSC will conduct both exams in Guwahati.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC Steno recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against Stenographer Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for APSC Stenographer recruitment 2021.