The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for different posts on a full-time contract. Interested candidates can apply at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till February 4 (6.00 PM).

The RBI recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of (i) Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ (ii) Manager - Technical Civil (iii) Manager - Technical Electrical (iv) Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’ (v) Architect in Grade ‘A’ and (vi) Curator.

Vacancy details

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’: 2

Manager (Technical-Civil): 6

Manager (Technical-Electrical): 3

Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’: 1

Architect in Grade ‘A’: 1

Curator on full time contract for RBI Museum at Kolkata: 1

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully for details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc.

Application fee

Candidates of GEN / OBC / EWS categories have to pay Rs 600 and those of SC / ST/ PwBD have to pay Rs 100.

Steps to apply for RBI recruitment 2022:

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ – ‘Vacancies’ and click on the link under Jan 15, 2022 Click on the ‘ONLINE application’ link mentioned in the notification On the IBPS portal, complete registration Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RBI recruitment 2022.