Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board will end the online application process today for filling up Special Reserve Sub Inspector posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website rec21.ksp-online.in.

The Board has notified a total of 70 vacancies for the post of Special Reserve SI in the Karnataka Police. Vacancies are available for men, women and transgender candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-16 years. Upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Any Bachelor’s degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent.

Selection process

The Board will conduct a written exam and physical tests (PET and Endurance test) to select candidates.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 (General and OBC) or Rs 250 (SC/ST) as application fee.

Steps to apply for Karnataka Police SI recruitment 2021:

Visit official website rec21.ksp-online.in Click on the registration link for the SI post Go to ‘New Application’ and complete application process Fill form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for KSP SI recruitment 2021.