Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam 2020. Eligible candidates can download the hall ticket from regional websites using their roll number/ registration number or candidate’s name and date of birth.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, the Tier 2 exam will be conducted on January 28 and 29 following COVID-19 safety protocols. However, the Commission has yet not released the hall ticket for all regions. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep visiting their regional websites at equal intervals.

Earlier, the Commission had released the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1 answer key on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab Click on the regional website Now click on CGL 2020 Tier II admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Regional Websites

Meanwhile, Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) 2021 registration is underway. Candidates can apply till January 23, 2022. The SSC CGL 2021 Computer Based Test (Tier I) will be tentatively held in April 2022. The date of Tier II exam, which will be descriptive in nature, will be notified later.

The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to January 25.