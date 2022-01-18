Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 53 posts of Assistant Vice President in Cash Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till February 1, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management and 3 for Assistant Vice President - Product Manager post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for Assistant Vice President - Product Manager, and Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management is 25 years and 26 years, respectively. The upper age limit for both post is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Management (Min 2 Year course)/CA.

Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: BE/B.Tech/MCA/CA/MBA/PG Diploma in business.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Asst VP posts Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.