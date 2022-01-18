OSSSC Group C admit card 2021 released at osssc.gov.in; here’s how to download
Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website osssc.gov.in.
Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User D and password..
The OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 will be conducted on January 30 (Sunday), 2022 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM. The exam will be held in written pen and paper mode.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website osssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Login”
- Key in your details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
The OSSC Combined exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. Online applications were invited in September and October this year.
Vacancy details:
- Statistical Field Surveyor: 529
- Assistant Revenue Inspector: 576
- Amin: 538
- Forest Guard: 806
- Excise Constable: 392
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.