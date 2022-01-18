Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User D and password..

The OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 will be conducted on January 30 (Sunday), 2022 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM. The exam will be held in written pen and paper mode.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Login” Key in your details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The OSSC Combined exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. Online applications were invited in September and October this year.

Vacancy details:

Statistical Field Surveyor: 529

Assistant Revenue Inspector: 576

Amin: 538

Forest Guard: 806

Excise Constable: 392

