Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the online application deadline for the posts of Executive Officer, Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant. The last day to apply was today, January 19.

However, APPSC said it received requests from candidates to extend the deadline. Accordingly, aspirants can apply for the posts till January 29 at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) in the scale of pay of Rs 16,400 to 49,870 under Notification No: 24/2021.

On the other hand, APPSC has notified direct recruitment to 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification

Executive Officer: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised Univeristy.

Junior Assistant: Must hold a bachelor’s degree. One should pass the Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee. More details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2022: