The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will officially open the application window for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 tomorrow, May 28 and close on June 12, 2025. The CET is a mandatory exam for recruitment to Group C and Group D posts across various state government departments. Once opened, interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website hssc.gov.in.

The examination date is yet to be announced. Once a candidate qualifies the CET, their score remains valid for three years, allowing them to apply for multiple vacancies during this period without retaking the exam.

Steps to apply for CET 2025

Visit the official portal hssc.gov.in Click on the CET 2025 registration link. Create a login ID Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit to complete registration Save the confirmation page for future reference

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Group D Posts: Education: Minimum of 10th pass from a recognised boardAge Limit: 18 to 42 years

from a recognised boardAge Limit: Group C Posts: Education: 12th pass or higher (depending on the specific post)Other Criteria: Must be a domicile of Haryana or registered with the state employment exchange

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.