Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible male and female candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (IT) and for a four year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) cadet entry scheme (Only for male candidates). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from January 27 onwards.

The last date for the SSC IT Executive and 10+2 B.Tech is February 10 and February 8, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

For 10+2 B.Tech: Born between January 2, 2003 to July 1, 2005

For SSC IT Executive: Born between July 2, 1997 January 1, 2003

Educational Qualification:

For 10+2 B.Tech: Should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with atleast 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) and atleats 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

For SSC IT Executive: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and must have qualified one of the MSc/BE/BTech/MTech or MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Vacancy Details

10+2 B.Tech Vacancy

Executive & Technical Post: 30

Education: 5

SSC IT Executive

Executive Branch SSC (X) IT: 50

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.