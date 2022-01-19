Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview date for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) in Cooperative Department. As per the notification, eligible candidates will have to appear for the interview round from February 2, 2022. The detailed notice will be released on JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in shortly.

“It is notified for information of all the candidates who have been declared qualified for oral/viva-voce for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies in Cooperative Department, that interview of the eligible candidates will be held w.e.f 2nd February, 2022. The formal interview notice will be issued shortly,” reads the notice.

The written Test was conducted on December 12, 2021. Suggestions were invited against the provisional answer key till December 15 upto 5.00 PM.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination which will consist 75 points followed by Viva-voce/ Interview round which will consist 25 points.

