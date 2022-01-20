Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of February 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

The schedule of recruitment examinations are to be conducted during the month of February 2022. The schedule of the exam is subject to change, reads the notice.

The Commission will conduct the exams for various posts including Main exams for Auditor 2017 and Auditor 2019 on February 3 and 16 respectively.

Candidates may check the detailed calendar on Commission’s official website.

Steps to download OSSC exam calendar 2022: