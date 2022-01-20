Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to 570 posts of Apprentices in Western Region. Candidates can apply on the official website iocl.com till February 15, 2022 upto 5.45 PM.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details and other eligibility criteria available in the official notification. The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on January 31, 2022.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website iocl.com Click on “Apprenticeships” under Career tab Now click on the application link Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process would consist of online mode of Written Examination. The Online Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration and would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ’s) questions. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.