Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from January 28 onwards on Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the AAO posts and submit the registered online applications is February 28 and March 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold bachelor of science degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from any of the recognised university or institutions.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas the reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by the interview. The examination shall be conducted at Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.