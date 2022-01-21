Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the result of written test conducted for recruitment to the post of Platoon Commander. Candidates can download their result from the official website slprbassam.in using their roll number and date of birth.

The written test was conducted on November 21, 2021.

The shortlisted candidates have been invited to appear for the PST and PET round at 4th Assam Police Battalion Headquarter, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19 from January 27, 2022 onwards.

Candidates are requested to bring their admit card of written test held on 21-11-2021 alongwith the original and photocopies of documents as mentioned in the advertisement, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website slprbassam.in Click on the Online Result Portal link Now click on result link available against “40(35+5) POSTS OF PLATOON COMMANDER UNDER DIRECTORATE OF CIVIL DEFENCE AND HOME GUARDS” Key in your Roll No and date of birth Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 posts of Platoon Commander under Directorate Of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.