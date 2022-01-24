The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released notification to invite online applications for 200+ posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in from March 2 onwards.

The last date to fill up the application form and pay the fee is March 24 upto 5.00 PM and March 25, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 47 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: BAMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. The applicants must hold the internship certificate from a recognised hospital. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Meanwhile, the Commission is conducted the application process for 110 Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till February 8 upto 5.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.