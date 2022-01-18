Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 28 and 30, 2022 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Combined Civil Services Mains 2021” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

Exam Pattern

The Main Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers - II to VI (5 papers in all) subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e. 30 in Paper - I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.