Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Homeopathic Medical Office (HMO) and Unani Medical Officer (UMO). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in from March 2 to 24 upto 5.00 PM.

The last date to pay the application fee is March 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 215 vacancies, of which 137 vacancies are for the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer and 78 for Unani Medical Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 47 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

UMO: The applicants should hold BUMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. The applicants must hold the internship certificate from a recognised hospital. More details in the notification.

HMO: BHMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. The applicants must hold the internship certificate from a recognised hospital. More details in the notification

Advertisement notice for HMO post.

Advertisement notice for UMO post.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.