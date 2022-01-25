Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online application process today for the posts of Investigator and Supervisor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The BECIL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 350 posts of Investigator and 150 posts of Supervisor on contract basis (6 month fixed) for deployment in All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey & All India Survey on Migrant Workers.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 50 years.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Here’s BECIL recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Interviews will be conducted for screening and final selection. However, in case it is felt that a written exam is to be conducted the same shall be informed to the applicants. In case a written exam is conducted it can be either online or offline.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC category and Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022: