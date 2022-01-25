Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result and cut off marks for the post of Assistant Professor (College Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Chemistry). Candidates can check and download their result from Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 178 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination. The eligible candidates will now have to appear for the interview round. The exams were conducted on September 22 and 30, 2021.

The eligible candidates are required to fill up the application for the interview round and submit the form till February 4, 2022 upto 6.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “25/01/2022 - Result Preamble and Cut Off Marks for Asst. Prof. (College Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Chemistry)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

