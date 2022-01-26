On Tuesday, January 25, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification for candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2021. The notification contains the important instructions regarding correction of online application data.

The CGLE 2021 application correction window will open from January 28 to February 1, 2022. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed after February 1 under any circumstances.

“During the window, a candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters. Candidate will also be able to make changes in One Time registration data,” reads the notice. If a candidate makes mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to submit one more corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications.

The applicants will have to pay the correction charges of Rs 200 for submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and Rs 500 for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ categories.

Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.