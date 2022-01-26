Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to different posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website gpssb.gujarat.gov.in up to February 5.

The GPSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 344 posts including Statistical Assistant 842, Social Welfare Inspector (Junior Grade) 73, Extension Officer (Co-Operation) 44 and Live Stock Inspector 249.

Here’s GPSSB recruitment 2022 advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21-28 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university or institute.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 100 for General category candidates. No fee for ST/ ST/ EWS/ SEBC.