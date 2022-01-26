The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department is expected to release the answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 tomorrow, January 27. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on “U.P.TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST” Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.