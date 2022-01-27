Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam 2019. Candidates can check and download the result from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The result of JE Paper 2 was announced in November last year and a total of 2890 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

“Consequent upon Document Verification, 1152 candidates have been finally selected for appointment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the selected candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification,” SSC said.

Of the 1152 candidates selected for appointment, 1008 are for Civil Engineering and 144 for Electrical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering.

Here’s SSC JE final result 2019 notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” Click on JE tab Now click on the result link against “Final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019” The SSC JE final result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the SSC JE 2019 final result.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on February 1. This facility will be available till February 21. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.