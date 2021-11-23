Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper II 2019 today, November 23. Candidates can check and download the result from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 2890 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on November 30, 2021.

“Candidates may check their individual’s marks from 30.11.2021 to 19.12.2021 by using Registration Number and Registered Password and thereafter clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” Click on JE tab Now click on the result link against Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) – List of Candidates Qualified For Document Verification (Civil) and (Electrical / Mechanical) The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result (Civil).

Here’s direct link to the result (Electrical/Mechanical).

The DV is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second half of the month of December, 2021. The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in Document Verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.