The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has release the exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2022. Registered candidates can check the schedule available on Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 20 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held at various centers including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Mumbai, Dispur, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Patna and others.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the exams to be conducted in three successive stages: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type); Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type); and Personality Test/ Interview round.

Candidates who will be declared qualified by the Commission in the Preliminary Examination will be allowed to take the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination.

The Main Examination will be held on June 25th and 26th, 2022. The Main Examination will be held on the following Centres — Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla.

The application process commenced on September 22, 2021 and conclude on October 12, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.