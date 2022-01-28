Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts under the state Ground Water Department. Eligible candidates will be to apply for the vacancies at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from February 3 to March 2.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 53 posts, of which 5 are of Junior Geophysicist, 8 of Junior Hydrogeologist, 4 of Technical Assistant – Chemistry and 36 of Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology.

Here’s RPSC recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-40 years as on January 1, 2023. Relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Geophysicist: M.Sc. Geophysics or M.Tech. (Electronics). 2 Years’ experience of handling geophysical equipment.

Junior Hydrogeologist, Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology.

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: M.Sc. in Chemistry.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Selection process

Applicants will be shortlisted for interviews. If the number of applications is too many, a screening test will be held to shortlist candidates.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.