The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit card for the Combined Auditor 2017 Mains exam today, January 28. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in suing their application number and date of birth.

The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 3 (Objective Type) and 4 (Descriptive Type), 2022 in Bhubaneshwar. A total of 987 candidates have been declared qualified in the preliminary exam.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer masks must be adhered to during the examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link against “Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination(For Descriptive type on 3rd/4th feb) for the post of Combined Auditor-2017.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Main Admit Card (Objective Type)

Main Admit Card (Descriptive Type)

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 82 Auditor posts under the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and Directorate of Employees State Insurance Scheme.

