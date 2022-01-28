Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has today, January 28, released the final answer key of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020. Candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in using their examination roll number and password.

The exam was conducted from November 11 to 15 at different centres all over the country. Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on answer key tab Now click on “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020”

Key in your login details and submit

Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.