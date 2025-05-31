KGMU recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for Nursing Officer posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website kgmu.org.
King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, will close the online registration window for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam today, May 31. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website kgmu.org.
The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 733 Nursing Officer posts across various departments. As per the official notification, candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 2360, while SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 1416.
Steps to apply for Nursing Officer posts 2025
Visit the official website kgmu.org
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment — Apply Online against Nursing Officer posts 2025
Register and proceed with the application
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Nursing Officer posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.