APSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Junior Administrative Assistant posts at apsc.nic.in
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Administrative Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 posts of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) under the Establishment of APSC.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.
Educational Qualification: Degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology preferably Mechanical/ Chemical/ Electrical Engineering.
Work experience: Practical experience of two years in workshop or manufacturing concern of good standing.
Here’s APSC Junior Administrative Assistant recruitment 2021 notification.
Application Fee
The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.
Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2021:
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” under JAA advertisement
- Register and apply for the post
- Fill in the details and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit
- Take a printout of the form for future reference