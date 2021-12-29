Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till January 27, 2022.

The last date for submission of fees is January 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the following subjects — Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture and others.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.