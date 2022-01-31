Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the result of the State Engineering Service Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 333 applicants have been declared qualified in the Preliminary examination.

The State Engineering Service Exam 2020 was conducted on November 14 (Sunday) in a single session from 12 noon to 3.00 PM at various centres including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior and Satna districts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “Result - State Engineering Service Exam 2020” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a print for future reference

Direct link to the result.

As per the MPPSC recruitment notification, there are vacancies for 30 posts of Assistant Civil Engineer in the Water Resource Department, one post each for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Electricity Inspector in the Energy Department and three posts of Boiler Inspector in Grade ‘A’ and one in Grade ‘B’ in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.