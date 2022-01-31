Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication and Computer Science/IT. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 113 AE vacancies, of which 75 vacancies are in the Electrical/Power department, 14 for Electronics and Telecommunication, and 24 for Computer Science/Information Technology. The computer-based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of February.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have a degree in the relevant field.

Here’s UPPCL AE recruitment 2022 notice.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and personal interview. The interview schedule will be released ESC separately.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved/OBC(non creamy layer)/DFF/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for UPPCL AE recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “Apply” against “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL/POWER, ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATION AND COMPUTER SCIENCE /IT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M” Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the require documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPPCL AE recruitment 2022.