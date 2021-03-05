Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for direct recruitment to 212 posts of Junior Engineer (JE) (Trainee) under E&M cadre. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the website upenergy.in.

The online examination (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on March 25, read the short notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 212 vacancies, of which, 191 vacancies are for the post of JE (Trainee) in Electrical, and 21 vacancies for the post of JE (Trainee) in Electronics/ Tele Communication.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the home page, click on ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab Click on, “Download Admit Card for Online Exam (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/Tele Communication” Key in your login credentials The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The selection process will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) at Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida/Greater Noida and Meerut. The duration of the exam will be three hours and will be of 200 marks.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.