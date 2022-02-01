The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website natboard.edu.in.

The examination was conducted on January 10, 2022 at various centres on the basis of the pattern which held the field until academic year 2020-2021.

“Merit list of the candidates and their individual score cards will be published shortly,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to check NEET SS 2021 result

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Result scores of NEET-SS 2021” Now click on the result link available in the notification The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

