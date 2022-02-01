The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has announced the result of Junior Manager (Civil/Mechanical) posts. Candidates can download their result from the official website dfccil.com.

A total of 102 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The computer based test (CBT) recruitment exam was conducted from September 27 to 30, 2021. The answer key was released in October.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, click on LATEST NEWS tab Click on “Result for the post of Junior Manager (Civil) (Mechanical) against Advt No. 04/2021” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a print for future reference

Direct link to Junior Manager (Civil)

Direct link to Junior Manager (Mechanical)

Selection Process

Candidates will be recruited on the basis of a computer-based test to be held tentatively in September/October 2021. Admit card for written test, containing the details of the centre/venue for the examination, etc., will be sent to the candidates at their registered e-mail ID.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.