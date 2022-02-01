National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the IIFT MBA IB entrance exam 2022-24 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at ntaresults.nic.in.

The IIFT MBA IB entrance examination was conducted from December 5 to 23, 2022 at 200 exam centres located in 68 cities across India.

Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during January 5-8 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIFT at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the result notice said.

Steps to check IIFT MBA 2021 result:

Visit the official website ntaresults.nic.in Click on “Score Card IIFT (MBA) 2022-24” Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit The IIFT MBA result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the counselling round and seat allocation.

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business), a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2021 onwards.